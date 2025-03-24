FM Araghchi: Iran will not engage in direct talks with US under threats

Araghchi noted that the US’s so-called maximum pressure policy and its daily threats against Iran are an obstacle to direct negotiations with Washington and “our policy is clear in this regard”.

The foreign minister added that this policy will remain unchanged until the other side changes its attitude to Iran and the Iranian people.

As for indirect talks, Araghchi said Iran is capable of holding them through different channels.

The top diplomat noted that the government’s goal is to protect the interests and national security of Iran and its people and it will not lose any opportunity to this end.

Araghchi further spoke about the designation of the Persian year of 1404 as the Year of Investment in Production” by the Spreme Leader.

He said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry is focused on attracting foreign investments as well as any investment by Iranians living abroad.

“We hope the government will help approve laws pertaining to visits by Iranians living abroad so they can travel [to Iran] and transfer the investments and will facilitate relevant rules and regulations for more participation by Iranian nationals living in other countries”, Araghchi said.