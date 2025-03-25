IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran preparing response to Trump’s letter, rules out direct talks under pressure

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is preparing an official response to a recent letter from U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mizoryan in Yerevan. Araghchi confirmed that while the reply has not yet been delivered, it will be sent soon “in an appropriate manner and through proper channels.”

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s firm stance against entering direct talks with the United States under the current circumstances.

“As long as we are under maximum pressure, facing military threats and increased economic sanctions from Washington, we will not engage in direct negotiations,” he said.

However, he emphasized Iran’s continued openness to dialogue regarding its peaceful nuclear program. “We have always been ready to negotiate to enhance transparency,” he noted, adding that Iran is currently in discussions with the three European parties to the JCPOA- France, Germany and the UK- as well as other interested nations.

The senior diplomat also stressed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy in resolving regional issues. “We believe problems in the region must be resolved through dialogue, not warfare. Iran opposes any military aggression or escalation in the region,” Araghchi said.

