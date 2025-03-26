U.S. sanctions three Iranian officials over disappearance of FBI agent

The sanctions on Reza Amiri Moghadam, Gholamhossein Mohammadnia, and Taqi Daneshvar of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security are the latest linked to the disappearance of the former FBI agent, who Washington believes was abducted in Iran and died in captivity.

As a result of the sanctions, any property of the men under U.S. jurisdiction must be blocked and Americans are generally barred from dealing with them. Foreign persons also risk blacklisting for dealing with them.

“Iran’s treatment of Mr. Levinson remains a blight on Iran’s already grim record of human rights abuse,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

“The Department of the Treasury will continue to work with U.S. government partners to identify those responsible and shine a light on their abhorrent behavior.”

The three sanctioned individuals all played a role in Levinson’s abduction, detention and probable death, as well as efforts to cover up Iran’s responsibility, the Treasury Department claimed.

The sanctions are being imposed under an executive order signed by former President Joe Biden, which seeks to hold to account terrorist organizations, criminal groups and other “malicious actors” who take hostages for financial or political gain.

The U.S. previously sanctioned two other Iranian officials in December 2020 who it accused of involvement in Levinson’s disappearance.

Iran has dismissed claim by the US about the Islamic Republic’s commitment to find and bring Levinson back home, stressing Tehran has no information about him.

Levinson reportedly visited Iran’s southern Kish Island on March 9, 2007. He later went missing and his whereabouts have remained unknown ever since. There are different reports about the aim of his trip, with some saying the man, who had become a private detective, was reportedly investigating cigarette counterfeiting in the region. Others said he had been on a business trip.

Back in 2010, a video was sent to the Levinsons, reportedly showing the man demanding help for his release. Also in early 2011, some of his images were emailed to the family.