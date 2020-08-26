UN Praises Iran’s ‘Constructive’ Role in Yemen Peace Process

A senior Iranian official has discussed Yemen developments with the UN representative for the Arab country.

Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, exchanged views with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on the establishment of a ceasefire in Yemen and the peace trend in the country.

In the Wednesday meeting, Khaji reiterated Iran’s backing for a political settlement of the Yemen crisis. He also highlighted Tehran’s constructive efforts to help put in place a nationwide ceasefire, fully lift the blockade on the country and advance the peace process.

The Iranian official also underscored the need for the UN to press ahead with its efforts to settle the Yemen crisis in a fair and realistic manner, restore the Yemeni nation’s rights, stop bloodshed and the killing of innocent people, and lift the sanctions slapped on the country, especially at a time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN envoy, in turn, touched upon his recent trip to the region, and expounded on the United Nations’ recent efforts to draw up a draft joint statement. He also appreciated Iran’s constructive role in Yemen’s political process.