Iran FM lashes out at UN chief, reiterates commitment to nuclear non-proliferation 

In a statement on X, Araghchi wrote, “It is audacious to preach that Iranianisms must “once and for all make it clear that they will renounce to have nuclear weapons.”

He noted, “Iran’s longstanding commitment to the global nonproliferation regime is clear,” adding, “Iran, in 1968, signed the NPT as a founding member.”

The foreign minister also pointed out that Iran’s Leader has issued a religious decree outlawing all weapons of mass destruction.

Araghchi also referenced Iran’s 2015 signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying it “imposed the most intrusive inspection regime in IAEA history.”

He explicitly stated: “Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons.”

The foreign minister concluded, “The ‘most relevant question’ in our region is Israel’s genocide in Gaza and occupation of Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese territory. It is Israel’s actual nuclear arsenal and refusal to join the NPT which is a threat to the world. This must not be normalized or whitewashed.”