Tehran condemns European Parliament resolution on Iran’s human rights as ‘meddlesome’

Afkham said the resolution reflects an interventionist and politicized approach within this European institution and lacks legal validity.

Afkham emphasized the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a professional and independent body, and judicial processes in Iran are always based on law and conducted through fair trial procedures.

She added that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers any foreign interference aimed at meddling in judicial processes and functions as contrary to the principles and rules of international law and rejects it.

Also pointing to the EU allegations against the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Afkham said the IRGC as a legal and popular institution, has played a fundamental role in safeguarding Iran’s national security, defending Iran against the aggression of Saddam’s regime and other invading forces, and combating terrorism in the region.

She pointed out that any audacity against this institution will be met with a decisive response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian official said the European Parliament should learn from past ill-considered actions and, instead of openly supporting terrorist groups and elements – which amounts to endorsing and encouraging violence and violating fundamental human rights – should take steps towards respecting its international legal obligations and playing a constructive role in promoting peace, stability, and human rights.