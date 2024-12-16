UN special envoy hopes for Syria’s swift recovery after Assad’s fall

Speaking to reporters in Damascus, Pedersen emphasized the importance of Syrian state institutions fully resuming their functions under secure conditions.

“We are working with all segments of the Syrian people … and we want to see no acts of revenge. Instead, we must ensure that institutions return to work, backed by the necessary security measures,” he said.

The UN envoy expressed hope that the removal of sanctions on Syria would be expedited, paving the way for a swift start to the nation’s economic recovery.

“We hope to see a quick end to sanctions so that the recovery process can begin soon,” Pedersen added.

While acknowledging the complexity of the political landscape, Pedersen urged all parties to maintain calm, focus on rehabilitation, and prioritize the welfare of ordinary Syrians.

He affirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting a stable and inclusive transition that avoids further violence and ensures a better future for the country.

Pedersen came to the Syrian capital to meet with officials of the new interim government set up by the former armed opposition groups who toppled Al-Assad, led by the militant group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.

On November 27, foreign-backed militants, led by HTS, announced the fall of al-Assad’s government following a rapid two-week onslaught.

Shortly afterward, Israel launched a bombing campaign on Syria’s infrastructure and expanded its occupation of the Arab country.

Several regional countries have warned Israel is taking advantage of the chaotic situation in Syria to grab more land.