UN Chief Hails Iran’s Efforts for Yemen Ceasefire

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has commended the Islamic Republic of Iran for its contribution to a ceasefire in Yemen.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday held his third telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif over the past two weeks.

In the conversation, the UN chief welcomed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s efforts to ensure a ceasefire in Yemen and launch political talks over the Yemeni crisis.

Guterres and Foreign Minister Zarif also emphasized the need for the reopening and security of the border and ports in Yemen to deliver humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people, particularly at the time of the outbreak of coronavirus.