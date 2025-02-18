Iran FM says Yemen critical element in Palestinian victory over Israel

Araghchi, who is in the Omani capital of Muscat to attend the 8th Indian Ocean Conference, made the remarks in a meeting with Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement spokesman Muhammed Abdul Salam on Monday.

Araghchi commended the honorable solidarity of the Yemeni government and nation with the oppressed people of Palestine in the face of the Israeli regime’s occupation and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

He reaffirmed Iran’s principled stance on support for Yemen’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty. “Stability and security in Yemen are important for the overall security and sustainable development of the region.”

Referring to the recent visit of the UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Yemen to Tehran, Araghchi underscored the usefulness and effectiveness of continuing dialogue and diplomacy, reaffirming Iran’s ongoing support for the Yemeni government and people.

Abdul Salam, who is also the head of the Yemeni national negotiating delegation, praised the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas for imposing a ceasefire on the Israeli regime.

He said Yemen is following up on the developments in the region and the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and is fully prepared to counter any aggressive moves.

He praised Iran’s political and spiritual support for the Yemeni people and government in the face of adversaries.

Abdul Salam said Yemen’s future actions in support of the Palestinian people depend on the other side’s full adherence to the ceasefire.

Since October 2023, when the Israeli regime launched the genocidal war in Gaza, Yemen has been staging hundreds of retaliatory operations against sensitive and strategic Israeli targets to devastating economic results for Tel Aviv.