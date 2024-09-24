Iran president expresses deep concern over Israel’s war-mongering in region

Pezeshkian emphasized that Tehran showed restraint following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. He noted that despite this restraint, the Zionists have now invaded Lebanon, following the onslaught of Palestinians in Gaza.

“On my first day as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Zionist regime assassinated Martyr Haniyeh, who was a formal guest of Iran. We exercised restraint to avoid further escalation. Now, the Zionists have attacked Lebanon following the mass killings of over 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza.”

President Pezeshkian also expressed gratitude to the UN chief for his condolences over the recent deadly blast at the Tabas mine in northeastern Iran.

He attributed the tragic incident to the unfair sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic, which have prevented the import of essential safety equipment.

The Iranian president reiterated that the Islamic Republic seeks peace and lasting security in the region with the cooperation of its neighbors. He reaffirmed that Tehran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, emphasizing that Iran has not initiated any war or conflict in the region for the past 200 years.

In response, Guterres stated that ending the Israeli war in Gaza is a top priority for the UN, adding that “we must not allow Lebanon to become another Gaza.”

The UN chief also highlighted that the October 7 attack by Palestinians on Israel is in no way proportionate to the unprecedented mass killings and destruction carried out by Israel in Palestine.

Guterres further called for an end to the Israeli regime’s settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.