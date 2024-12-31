Envoy denies as baseless US, UK claims about Iran’s involvement in Red Sea tensions

In identical letters addressed to the UN Secretary General António Guterres and the Security Council president on Monday local time, Amir Saeid Iravani reacted to the claims made by representatives of the US and the United Kingdom, and orchestrated by the representative of the Israeli regime, against the Islamic Republic of Iran during the open briefing of the UN Security Council on December 30.

He wrote that the unsubstantiated allegations made by the Israeli representative Danny Danon and supported by the regime’s closest ally, the United States, are an obvious attempt to scapegoat Iran to justify their own illegal actions and malicious activities in the region.

“It is not Iran but the belligerent regime of Israel that has relentlessly pursued a policy of provocation and destabilizing activities, which poses a grave threat to peace and security in the region and beyond,” Iravani pointed out.

The senior Iranian diplomat underlined that his country, as a responsible member of the United Nations, has always adhered to its obligations under international law and the United Nations Charter and has not been involved in any activity inconsistent with the relevant Security Council resolutions.

“Therefore, Iran categorically denies any violation of arms embargoes or any involvement in fueling the conflict in Yemen or elsewhere,” he underscored.

Iran’s UN ambassador went on to describe it as both deeply troubling and highly ironic that the US and Britain, instead of upholding their responsibilities as permanent members of the Security Council to maintain international peace and security, persist in providing political cover and military support for Israel’s reckless actions and violations while fabricating baseless accusations against Iran.

“This blatant complicity has emboldened Israel to act with impunity, fueling regional conflicts and undermining any prospects for lasting peace in Yemen under UN leadership,” he noted.

Iravani emphasized that Iran’s position on Yemen has been consistent and unwavering. From the very onset of the crisis in 2015, Tehran has supported a political resolution to the conflict and called for a comprehensive ceasefire, inclusive dialogue, and a peaceful process that respects the Arab nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Regarding the situation in the Red Sea, Iran reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of international shipping lanes. Accusations of Iranian interference in the Red Sea are baseless fabrications designed to inflame tensions and serve as a pretext for further destabilization of the region by the United States and its allies,” he stated.

The senior Iranian diplomat then called upon the Security Council not to be swayed by Israel’s propaganda, which seeks to divert attention from the ongoing atrocities and ethnic cleansing by the apartheid regime in Gaza.

Instead, the Security Council must confront the root causes of instability in the region, foremost among them Israel’s illegal occupation, aggression, systematic and widespread violations of international law, and blatant disregard for the Council’s resolutions, Iravani highlighted.

Iran’s UN ambassador finally urged the Security Council to live up to its responsibility under the UN Charter and act decisively to hold the occupying regime of Israel and its supporters accountable for grave violations of international law.

“Failure to do so will only erode trust in the United Nations and its ability to fulfill its mandate to maintain international peace and security,” Iravani concluded.