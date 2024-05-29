Wednesday, May 29, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveMiddle EastSecurity

Report: Iran provides Yemen’s Ansarullah with anti-ship ballistic missile

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has provided Yemen’s Ansarullah movement with its first anti-ship ballistic missile named Qadr, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The missile was developed by top Iranian commander Brigadier General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, known as the father of Iran’s missile technology, before his death in 2011.

Moreover, the Yemeni military forces now have the technology to manufacture the missile.

The Yemeni forces were already in possession of surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles.

The recent knowhow gives the Yemen’s military an edge in its confrontations with the Israeli-linked or Israeli-possessed ships in support of Palestine.

The ballistic missile, which has a liquid-fuel first stage and a solid-fuel second stage, has a range of 1,800 to 2,000 km.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks