Report: Iran provides Yemen’s Ansarullah with anti-ship ballistic missile

The missile was developed by top Iranian commander Brigadier General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, known as the father of Iran’s missile technology, before his death in 2011.

Moreover, the Yemeni military forces now have the technology to manufacture the missile.

The Yemeni forces were already in possession of surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles.

The recent knowhow gives the Yemen’s military an edge in its confrontations with the Israeli-linked or Israeli-possessed ships in support of Palestine.

The ballistic missile, which has a liquid-fuel first stage and a solid-fuel second stage, has a range of 1,800 to 2,000 km.