Iran rejects U.S., UK’s baseless allegations over Yemen, Red Sea

“Unfortunately in this meeting, delgates of the United States and Britain once again took advantage of the United Nations forum and made unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran over the status of the Red Sea and Yemen,” said Iran in a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in protest at claims made by the UK and the U.S. at an open session of the UNSC about the situation of the Middle East held on March 14, 2024.

“Tehran categorically rejects these baseless accusations and regards them as a pretext for Washington and London to advance their short-sighted political agenda and to justify and lend credence to their illegal actions and military aggression against Yemen,” read part of the letter read out at the UNSC by Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN Amirsaeid Irvani.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects unjustifiable remarks and unsubstantiated claims against Tehran in a statement read out by the French representative at the above-said meeting,” said the letter.

“Iran once again condemns the relentless military aggression and illegal use of force against Yemen by a so-called alliance led by the United States,” said the letter.

“These acts of aggression are in blatant violation of Yemen’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, internatonal laws, the UN Charter and the UNSC resolutions, and pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region,” read the letter.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported a peaceful settlement of the Yemen crisis through diplomatic channels and highlights its commitment to maritime security and the freedom of navigation ,”the letter added.