President Raisi says Iran to continue supporting Yemen

In the phone call made by the Yemeni official to felicitate the Fitr Eid to President Raisi, the Iranian president, for his part, congratulated the occasion to Mahdi Al Mashat, the other members of Yemen Supreme Political Council and the Yemeni nation.

Iran’s president expressed delight over the release of a large number of Yemeni prisoners of war, whom he said are in fact Yemeni national heroes, arguing that the reached peace is the result the dear Yemeni people’s brave resistance.

Raisi stressed Iran’s continued support for the Yemeni people in their campaign to secure their rights, including in the negotiations to decide that nation’s future fate.

He expressed hope that after restoration of peace and stability, the world will be witness to broader cooperation between Iran and Yemen.

Expressing delight over the results of the recent dialogues to resolve the problems in Yemen, President Raisi expressed hope that the remaining POWs, too, will be released, the siege of Yemeni people will be terminated, and a permanent truce will be established.

The Yemeni official, for his part, conveyed the council’s greetings to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continued support for the Yemeni nation.

Al Mashat also expressed hope the under the light of Islamic unity and solidarity, Almighty Allah will grant the best fate for the entire Islamic Ummah (nation).

He congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran for the numerous cases of success in different fields over past 18 months, and asked for the continuation of Iran’s dynamic role-playing in resolving the remaining problems in Yemen.