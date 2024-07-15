Iran’s Pezeshkian lauds Yemen for ‘courageous’ support of Gaza

Pezeshkian made the comments on Sunday in a phone call with Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat.

The Iranian president-elect praised Yemeni people and their leaders for their courageous measures to support the Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza, in reference to Yemen’s months-long military operations targeting Israel-linked ships in the high seas over its war in the besieged territory.

Unlike some Arab countries and despite difficulties and possible dangers, Yemen has practically supported the Palestinians, Pezeshkian said.

He also added that the root cause of the crises in the West Asia region is the presence of the Zionist regime and destructive policies of the West.

Commonalities between Iran and Yemen are deep and historical, Pezeshkian said, adding that his administration will make efforts to further expand ties with the Arab country.

The Yemeni politician, on his part, described Pezeshkian’s election as the victory of the determination of the Iranian nation.

Mashat called for “brotherly ties” with Iran in all fields, and stressed that unity will empower Muslim nations.

He also thanked Iran for its powerful and firm stance on defending the rights of the Palestinians and all oppressed people in the world.

Israel launched the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.

Ever since the onset of the war, the Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, besides targeting Israeli ships or the vessels that head towards the ports of those territories.

So far during the military onslaught, the Israeli regime has killed at least 38,500 Palestinians.