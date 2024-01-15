US showed its aggressive nature by striking Yemen: Iran’s president

In a phone call with Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Sunday, Raisi said all freedom-seeking nations in the world condemn the US aggression against the Yemeni people.

He added the Yemenis have resisted the aggression of foreign powers for years and are still playing an effective role in defending the oppressed Palestinians.

The president praised the Yemeni people’s support for the Palestinians and placed a premium on maintaining security of shipping lines for countries.

Raeisi stated Israel was a genocidal regime for committing crimes against Palestinian civilians, particularly women and children in Gaza.

The president reiterated Iran’s principled stance on the support for the Palestinian people and emphasized that Israeli aggression will end with the final victory of the Palestinians.

In their first assault in the early hours of Friday, the US and Britain, backed by Bahrain, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands, struck more than 60 targets at almost 30 locations in Yemen, killing five people and injuring six others.

The Yemeni fighters have been attacking commercial ships transiting the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, and have said they will continue until Israel withdraws from the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched its hostilities in Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance carried out an unprecedented operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed nearly 24,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza.

During the Sunday phone call, the Yemeni official reiterated his country’s steadfastness in the fight against Israel in support of the Palestinian people.