Iran says unconditional withdrawal of US forces necessary for Syria’s peace

“Full, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of US forces from Syria is essential for the peace and stability of Syria,” Iravani said at a UN Security Council meeting on “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria)” in New York on Tuesday.

“Instead of combatting terrorism, they continue supporting UN-designated terrorist groups such as Al-Nusrah Front (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) as well as looting the oil and wealth of the Syrian people,” he added.

Iravani noted that Syrians continue to suffer from humanitarian crises, aggression, foreign occupation, and terrorism.

“Through unlawful occupation, inhumane sanctions, politicizing the return of refugees and IDPs, and preventing international support for Syria’s reconstruction, certain Western countries are responsible for the prolongation of the conflict as they attempt to impose their own will on the Syrian people,” the senior Iranian diplomat stated.

“Such attempts are unlawful and immoral and serve only to prolong the crisis and worsen the suffering endured by the Syrian people,” he added.

He went on to urge the international community not to leave the Syrian people alone in their struggle against terrorism, foreign occupation, and the economic terrorism caused by unlawful sanctions.

“The sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria must be fully respected by all as was mandated by the Security Council resolutions. Any separatist agendas and illegitimate self-rule initiatives must be rejected and all foreign forces whose presence is illegal in the territory of Syria by the Syrian Government must withdraw from Syria,” Iravani highlighted.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US President Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

US military trucks and tankers frequently carry tons of grain and crude oil from the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah to the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq as part of Washington’s systematic smuggling of basic commodities out of Syria.

Iran’s UN ambassador highlighted that combating terrorists in Syria must continue until the full removal of their threats, demanding the utmost care for the lives of civilians during the process.

“Terrorists must not be allowed to continue taking a large number of civilians as hostages and turn places like Idlib into their safe haven,” he added.

Iravani also condemned Israel over its “continued aggressions against Syria’s sovereignty, targeting civilians and vital infrastructure”, underlining, “The occupation of the Syrian Golan by this occupying regime is unlawful”.

He underscored that Iran remains committed to a political resolution of the situation in Syria and will continue supporting a truly Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process.

“The resumption of the meetings of the Constitutional Committee as an effective mechanism for advancing the political process is necessary. It must operate without any external interference or pressure or setting any artificial deadline to conclude its work.”

He noted that Iran will continue to support the efforts of the United Nations Special Envoy For Syria, Geir O. Pedersen, for the political settlement of the Syrian crisis, adding that the Islamic Republic will spare no efforts to that end.

Iravani emphasized that international efforts must continue to facilitate Syria’s reconstruction and the safe return of refugees and IDPs to their original places of residence in Syria.

“We call on donors to fulfill their pledges and we hope their support will ensure sufficient and predictable funding. We commend the tireless efforts of UN agencies and humanitarian partners in their work towards alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people,” he stressed.