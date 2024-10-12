Iran writes letter to the UN to blast Israeli attack on Iranian Red Crescent field hospital in Syria-Lebanon border

In the letter, Amir Saeed Iravani wrote, “The deliberate targeting of humanitarian and medical facilities by the Israeli regime is a clear violation of international humanitarian law and is undeniably a war crime.”

He explained that the humanitarian facility was established by the Iranian Red Crescent, solely to provide vital aid to displaced Lebanese civilians and victims of the Israeli regime’s relentless and brutal aggression, and to act as a lifeline for those suffering from such atrocities.

According to the letter, Iran has requested the Security Council to condemn the Israeli crime in the strongest possible way and to take immediate and decisive measures to prevent further violations by the regime.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand, reported on Thursday that the hospital, along with its medical storage, completely burned down following the Israeli attack.

The Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghai also censured Israel for the attack, labeling it as a “clear example of war crime.”