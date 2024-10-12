IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsInt'l RelationsMiddle East

Iran writes letter to the UN to blast Israeli attack on Iranian Red Crescent field hospital in Syria-Lebanon border

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iravani

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations in New York has sent letters to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council president, slamming an Israeli strike on Iran’s makeshift hospital and medical warehouse on the Lebanese-Syrian border on Wednesday.

In the letter, Amir Saeed Iravani wrote, “The deliberate targeting of humanitarian and medical facilities by the Israeli regime is a clear violation of international humanitarian law and is undeniably a war crime.”

He explained that the humanitarian facility was established by the Iranian Red Crescent, solely to provide vital aid to displaced Lebanese civilians and victims of the Israeli regime’s relentless and brutal aggression, and to act as a lifeline for those suffering from such atrocities.

According to the letter, Iran has requested the Security Council to condemn the Israeli crime in the strongest possible way and to take immediate and decisive measures to prevent further violations by the regime.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand, reported on Thursday that the hospital, along with its medical storage, completely burned down following the Israeli attack.

The Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghai also censured Israel for the attack, labeling it as a “clear example of war crime.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks