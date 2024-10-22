Media WireMiddle East

Syria says two civilians killed in missile attack in Damascus

By IFP Media Wire

Syrian state news agency SANA has quoted a military source as saying two civilians were killed in an Israeli missile attack on the capital Damascus.

“The Israeli enemy launched an air attack targeting a civilian car in the Mazzeh residential neighbourhood in Damascus, which led to the death of two civilians, the injury of three others and material damage to private property in the surrounding area,” the source said.

Some Israeli news reports suggested that Islamic Jihad’s Secretary-General, Ziad al-Nakhala, was the target of the missile attack.

The Palestinian resistance movement, however, issued a statement rejecting reports that Nakhala’s vehicle was hit as “completely false”.

But the Israeli army has claimed that a strike in Syria’s capital killed the commander of a Hezbollah unit who was responsible for the transfer of weapons from Iran.

Hezbollah has not commented yet on the raid.

The Zionist regime has repeatedly struck Syria with air raids and artillery attacks since last October, when the ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip began.

