Iranian Red Crescent says to set up another Hospital on Syria-Lebanon border after Israel attack

Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pir Hossein Kolivand stated that the destroyed Red Crescent health center was a fully equipped hospital and contained a large stock of medical and food supplies, all of which, along with the available ambulances, were destroyed in the Zionist attacks.

Kolivand added that fortunately, the hospital had not yet admitted any patients when it was destroyed.

He also mentioned that the Iranian Red Crescent has taken over an evacuated building from another hospital 40 kilometers from the destroyed field hospital and is currently equipping it to continue its relief and humanitarian assistance.

He further noted that over 8,000 Iranian specialists have so far registered for deployment to Lebanon, and after proper arrangements and organization, they will be sent to the region.

Kolivand also announced the swift dispatch of monetary and non-monetary public donations from Iran through secure air, land, and sea corridors to Lebanon.

According to Lebanese officials, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced following the Zionist regime’s attacks on the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh. These attacks have resulted in 2,100 deaths and around 10,000 injuries.