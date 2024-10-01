Media WireMiddle East

Israeli attacks kill three civilians in Damascus

By IFP Media Wire
Israel Fighter Jet

Three civilians have been killed and nine others wounded in Israeli strikes on Syria’s capital Damascus, according to the state-run media.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) earlier reported that its television anchor Safaa Ahmad was killed on Tuesday in “treacherous Israeli aggression” targeting the Syrian capital.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show a car engulfed in flames on a street surrounded by apartment blocks.

It was not clear if the presenter was among the three civilian casualties referred to by state media.

The spillover of fighting into Lebanon and Syria has stoked fears that the war in the Gaza Strip could escalate into a broader regional conflict.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks