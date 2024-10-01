Israeli attacks kill three civilians in Damascus

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) earlier reported that its television anchor Safaa Ahmad was killed on Tuesday in “treacherous Israeli aggression” targeting the Syrian capital.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show a car engulfed in flames on a street surrounded by apartment blocks.

It was not clear if the presenter was among the three civilian casualties referred to by state media.

The spillover of fighting into Lebanon and Syria has stoked fears that the war in the Gaza Strip could escalate into a broader regional conflict.