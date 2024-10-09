At least 7 killed in Israeli strike on residential building in Damascus

Three Israeli missiles were fired at a building in the densely populated Mazzeh neighborhood of Syria’s capital around 8:15 p.m. local time, SANA said, citing a military source.

Women and children are among those killed, according to SANA.

Rescuers are still trying to pull people from under the rubble, it added.

The building has been badly damaged, images and footage from the scene showed. Private property surrounding the targeted building has also been significantly damaged, SANA reported.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

Syria has consistently called on the Untied Nations Security Council to take action against these assaults, which it views as clear violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Iranian embassy in Syria also condemned the strike as a terrorist bombing, adding no Iranians were among the casualties.

The Tel Aviv regime rarely comments on its attacks on Syrian territories, which many see as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s phenomenal success in confronting and decimating terrorism.