Israel bombs Iranian Red Crescent field hospital in Syria, draws condemnation

Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, reported on Thursday that the field hospital was established as a 56-bed facility on the Syrian border to provide humanitarian aid to the displaced and civilians affected by Israel’s aggressive actions against Lebanon.

The hospital, along with its medical storage, completely burned down following Israeli attacks on Wednesday.

Kolivand emphasized that the Israeli move was in direct violation of international humanitarian law, including in the Four Geneva Conventions of 1949, which strictly prohibits any attacks on civilian places, especially medical and healthcare facilities.

Iran’s Red Crescent has sent letters to the heads of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (IRCRC), demanding condemnation of the act and filing a complaint against Israel.

The Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghai also censured the Israeli regime for the attack, labeling it as a “clear example of war crime.”

He said the frequent attacks by Israel on hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria are a clear indication of the regime’s defiance of all international rules and norms.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that more than 2,141 people have been killed and 10,099 injured in Israel’s attack on Lebanon, including children and women, since October 2023.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled their homes in Beirut to escape the Israeli air raids.