Hamas, Houthis mourn death of Iran’s president

Raisi died in a helicopter crash together with his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday in the East Azerbaijan Province, northwest of Iran.

Hours after their deaths were confirmed, Houthi senior official Mohamed Ali Al-Houthi sent condolences.

“Our deepest condolences to the Iranian people and the Iranian leadership,” he said, adding, “The Iranian people will continue to have leaders loyal to their people.

The president of the government led by Yemen’s Houthis, Mahdi Al-Mashat, “sent a message of condolences and condolences” to Iran after Raisi’s death.

Hamas also announced it is extending “its sincere condolences, deep sympathy, and solidarity” to the supreme leader, “to the Iranian government, and to the brotherly Iranian people”.

“We are confident that the Islamic Republic of Iran will be able — with the help of Allah — to overcome the consequences of this great loss, as the dear Iranian people have strong institutions capable of dealing with this severe ordeal,” Hamas noted.