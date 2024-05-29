Iranians join ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ campaign

The worldwide campaign kicked off to voice support for the Palestinians, especially amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gazan city of Rafah with over 1.4 million population.

Like many other countries, a large number of Iranian artists, political activists and lay people, regardless of their political affiliations have expressed unanimous support for the Palestinians.

The campaign calls on the international community to take measures in order to stop Israel’s carnage that has so far killed over 36,000 Palestinians since October 7 last year, a vast majority of them women and children.