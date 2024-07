The flag, covering an impressive area of 1,020 square meters, was raised by the families of the martyrs of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, carried out by Palestinian fighters against Israel.

This monumental event took place on the tallest flagpole in Iran, symbolizing unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

The ceremony, which lasted for a day, served as a poignant reminder of the deep ties between the people of Iran and Palestine.