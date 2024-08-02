Tehran’s Tabiat Bridge turns red as a symbol of revenge for Hamas leader’s assassination

Tabiat Bridge, the largest non-vehicular bridge in Iran, turned red on Thursday night, one day after the assassination of the Hamas leader in Tehran.

Meanwhile the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, also released a poster symbolizing the blood vengeance for Haniyeh.

This poster refers to part of Ayatollah Khamenei’s message regarding the necessity of avenging Haniyeh’s blood.

In that message, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest, Haniyeh, in our home and caused us grief, but also paved the way for severe punishment for itself… In this bitter and difficult incident that happened within the territory of the Islamic Republic, we consider it our duty to avenge his martyrdom.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in an attack on his residence in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.