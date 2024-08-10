IFP ExclusiveLocal

Iran holds commemorative ceremony for martyred Hamas leader

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Quranic Society in Iran held a ceremony on Friday in the capital Tehran to commemorate the head of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in an Israeli strike on July 31.

High-ranking Iranian officials, military and political figures as well as ministers, joined the large crowds of participants to honor Haniyeh.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks