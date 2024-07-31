Iran observing 3 days of mourning for Hamas political chief demise

The Iranian government in a statement declared July 31, August 1 and 2 as days of public mourning for Haniyeh.

It also condemned the Israeli regime’s “barbaric” assassination attack that was conducted with “special purposes” at the outset of the tenure of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration.

The assassination of Haniyeh, who was in Iran as an official guest to attend the president’s swearing-in ceremony, has violated all international laws and humanitarian norms, the statement added, denouncing the attack as a testament to the terrorist nature of the Zionist regime.

Haniyeh was martyred in a special residence in northern Tehran after being hit by an aerial projectile in the early hours of Wednesday.