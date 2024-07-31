Media WireLocal

Iran observing 3 days of mourning for Hamas political chief demise

By IFP Media Wire

The Iranian government on Wednesday declared three days of public mourning for the passing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran.

The Iranian government in a statement declared July 31, August 1 and 2 as days of public mourning for Haniyeh.

It also condemned the Israeli regime’s “barbaric” assassination attack that was conducted with “special purposes” at the outset of the tenure of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration.

The assassination of Haniyeh, who was in Iran as an official guest to attend the president’s swearing-in ceremony, has violated all international laws and humanitarian norms, the statement added, denouncing the attack as a testament to the terrorist nature of the Zionist regime.

Haniyeh was martyred in a special residence in northern Tehran after being hit by an aerial projectile in the early hours of Wednesday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks