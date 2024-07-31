President Pezeshkian: Iran will make occupiers regret Haniyeh assassination

Pezeshkian, in a message on his X account on Wednesday, expressed condolences over the tragic loss of the Hamas chief, who was targeted in a strike in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

“Today, dear Iran is mourning its partner of sorrows and joys, the constant and proud companion of the path of resistance, the courageous leader of the Palestinian resistance, the martyr of al-Quds, Haj Ismail Haniyeh.” Pezeshkian posted the message along with his picture with Haniyeh a day earlier, saying, “Yesterday I raised his victorious hand and today I have to carry him on my shoulders.”

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Pezeshkian.

The newly-elected Iranian president said the assassination will make the bond between Iran and Palestine stronger, adding “Iran will defend its territorial integrity, honor and dignity, and make the terrorist occupiers regret their cowardly move.”

Pezeshkian cited a verse from the Quran, reading, “Allah is indeed Almighty, capable of punishment.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it is investigating the terrorist attack that also claimed the life of a member of Haniyeh’s security team.