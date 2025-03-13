Hamas welcomes Trump’s pullback from mass displacement plan of Gazans

The statement by the Hamas official came after Trump said on Wednesday that “nobody is expelling any Palestinians from Gaza” in response to a question during a meeting in the White House with Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

“If US President Trump’s statements represent a retreat from any idea of ​​displacing the people of the Gaza Strip, they are welcomed,” Qassem said in the statement.

“We call for this position to be reinforced by obligating the Israeli occupation to implement all the terms of the ceasefire agreements,” he added.

Trump sent shockwaves throughout the Middle East and beyond last month when he proposed a US takeover of Gaza and suggested that the war-torn territory’s Palestinian population be permanently displaced to live in neighbouring countries.

Trump’s apparent reversal came after Arab foreign ministers met in Qatar on Wednesday with the US’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss reconstruction for Gaza.

Foreign ministers from Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization were present at the meeting, according to a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Arab foreign ministers discussed the Gaza reconstruction plan, which was approved at the Arab League Summit held in Cairo on March 4, 2025,” the ministry said.

“They also agreed with the US envoy to continue consultations and coordination on this plan as a basis for the reconstruction efforts in the sector,” it added.

On Saturday, the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) formally adopted a plan for Gaza put forward by the Arab League at an emergency meeting in Saudi Arabia. The Egyptian-spearheaded initiative emerged as a proposal to rebuild the Gaza Strip under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority in response to Trump’s threat to take over Gaza and empty the territory of its residents.

A new round of talks on a ceasefire in Gaza also began in Qatar on Tuesday, with Witkoff dispatched to Doha for the mediations.

“The Arab ministers emphasised the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the need for genuine efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, ensuring the fulfilment of the Palestinian people’s aspirations for freedom and independence,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry statement read.