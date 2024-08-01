Pezeshkian: Iran will continue to support resistance with firmer determination

Massoud Pezeshkian had a phone conversation with Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy chief of Hamas’ political bureau in the Gaza Strip, who was accompanying the assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran for the new Iranian president’s inauguration ceremony.

He said, “The Iranian Leadership, nation and government will not give up an iota of its support for the resistant and oppressed Palestinian people, and will continue to support the axis of resistance, especially the people of Palestine and the oppressed people of Gaza with the stronger determination.”

Haniyeh and his security guard were slain in an Israeli air strike which prompted Iranian officials to issue stern warnings that their blood would be avenged.

Pezeshkian said the loss is more tragic as Haniyeh was Iran’s guest and was targeted inside the Iranian territory.

He added the Israeli regime resorts to assassination as it has failed in all its criminal policies, and seeks to get out of the dead end.

Meanwhile, al-Hayya appreciated the Iranian president’s message of condolences and Iran’s supportive stance for the resistance, noting, “The martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was Almighty God’s wisdom and determination to once again show that members of the resistance axis are interwoven.”