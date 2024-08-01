Thursday, August 1, 2024
Iranians hold funeral for assassinated Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Massive crowds of mourners in Tehran took part on Thursday morning in the funeral procession of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated along with his security guard a day earlier in an Israeli air strike in the Iranian capital.

The funeral started at 08:00 local time (0430 GMT) on Tehran University’s campus and the surrounding streets.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led the prayers for the deceased.

Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to the Hamas leader and his bodyguard Wasim Abu Shaaban.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also addressed the participants, saying the Israeli regime’s crimes stem from its failure to deal with resistance fighters.

Qalibaf warned the Israeli regime that resorting to assassination is a ‘strategic mistake’ which will adversely impact the developments in the region.

The Iranian parliament speaker echoed previous remarks by Ayatollah Khamenei and other Iranian officials that Israel will pay a heavy price for the terrorist move.

Haniyeh and other resistance leaders had traveled to the Iranian capital to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s President Massoud Pezeshkian.

According to the initial investigation, Israel was directly involved in the assassination.

