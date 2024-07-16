Iran’s Pezeshkian: My administration will continue supporting Palestinians

Pezeshkian made those remarks in a telephone conversation with Hamas leader Ismaiyl Haniyah who initiated the phone call.

He said this support is inspired by Islamic, humane and ethical teachings as well as the guidelines of founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini and leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Pezeshkian condemned the latest crimes by the Zionist regime in Gaza and offered condolences to the Palestinians over the killing of large numbers of people.

He noted that the continuation of the atrocities shows that the Zionist regime is bent on killing Palestinians with the aim of crushing their spirit of resistance.

Pezeshkian however said that Israeli will not succeed in achieving that goal.

The Iranian president-elect stressed that the Palestinian issue will be a top priority for his administration, adding that he will use all diplomatic and political leverages to bring an end to the war on Gaza in cooperation with neighboring countries.

He said he believes that only the Palestinian people can decide the future of Gaza under a purely Palestinian deal and that without taking this into consideration, any initiative or project will be doomed to failure.

Hamas leader Ismaiyl Haniyah for his part outlined the latest situation in Gaza, saying more than 9 months have passed since Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which he described as one of the greatest battles of the Palestinian people for the liberation of their land. “The Zionist regime and its supporters have committed the most heinous and terrifying crimes and massacres during the period”, he said.

The Hamas header also pointed to the massacre committed by the Zionist regime in Khan Yunis on Saturday, saying every time the Zionists have committed such atrocities, they justify their crime by saying they seek to martyr the main commanders of Hamas, but these claims are meant to mislead the world public opinion and is completely false.