Iranian UN envoy: US spreads lies about Tehran to justify attacks on Yemen

In a letter to the secretary general of the United Nations and the head of the UN Security Council, Iravani described the allegations as unfounded and said it’s regrettable that the US spreads such lies to advance its bigoted political goals and justify its relentless aggression against Yemen.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to UN Security Council resolutions regarding the situation in Yemen and said it has not violated those resolutions.

The Iranian envoy to the UN said Tehran continuously defends the peaceful resolution of the Yemen crisis through diplomatic channels and underscores its commitment to maritime security and freedom of navigation.

In support of the resistance of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni army has targeted several ships bound for the occupied Palestinian territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The Yemeni army says that its forces will continue such attacks until the Israeli regime stops its aggression against Gaza.