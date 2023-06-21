Ansarullah official lauds Iran’s efforts to end Yemen’s suffering in face of Saudi war

Abdul-Salam, who is also head of Yemen’s national negotiating delegation, made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian at the Iranian embassy in the Omani capital of Muscat.

During the meeting, the high-ranking Ansarullah official also briefed the Iranian foreign minister on the unfolding developments in his country, negotiations with the Saudi government, cooperation with the United Nations, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis there.

For his part, Amirabdollahian praised the great Yemeni nation for their steadfastness and resilience, voicing the Islamic Republic’s support for any measure that would put an end to Yemen’s eight-year conflict.

Saudi Arabia initiated a brutal war of aggression against Yemen in March 2015, enlisting the assistance of some of its regional allies, including the United Arab Emirates, as well as massive shipments of advanced weaponry from the US and Western Europe.

The Western governments further extended their political and logistical support to Riyadh in their failed bid to restore power in Yemen to the country’s former Saudi-installed government.

The former Yemeni government’s president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi resigned from the presidency in late 2014 and later fled to Riyadh amid a political conflict with Ansarullah. The movement has been running Yemen’s affairs in the absence of a functioning administration.

The war further led to the killing of tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire nation into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.