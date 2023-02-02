Iran rejects media reports of arms shipment to Yemen

Nasser Kanaani said suppliers of arms for aggressors and enablers of the blockade on the oppressed people of Yemen are in no position to accuse others.

Kanaani said such accusations are politically motivated and are meant to mislead the public world opinion.

He added that those countries which, openly and as part of military deals, help with the aggression against Yemen and are directly involved in the inhumane siege of Yemen, through arms sales and intelligence sharing, are in no position to level accusations against others.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that these governments had better end their opportunistic and profiteering approach to the oppressive war as soon as possible instead of misleading the world and dodging their responsibility for the deadly Yemen war.