Top Iranian security body to assess controversial Hijab Law before implementation

Ali Rabiei expressed gratitude to the president for considering the social implications of the law and involving the SNSC in its execution.

“Thanks to the president for placing the implementation of this law, considering its social consequences, on the agenda of the Supreme National Security Council,” he wrote in a social media post.

The controversial law, which mandates that women and girls wear a hijab in public, imposes severe penalties for non-compliance.

Days earlier, Rabiei had warned “These days, when I talk to any of the establishment’s loyalists from any spectrum, they believe that the Hijab and Chastity Law is impractical, and will lead to civil disobedience.”

A member of the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board confirmed that the Secretariat of the SNSC has requested the suspension of the implementation of the law, which is feared to trigger social unrest.

Alireza Salimi stated that the government plans to send a revised bill to the Parliament to address ambiguities in the current Hijab Law.

In a recent television interview, President Pezeshkian acknowledged the numerous questions and ambiguities surrounding the law’s implementation and emphasized the need for dialogue and cooperation to ensure the law’s effective execution.