Tangerine Harvest Season Begins in Mazandaran

Orchard owners in the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran have begun gathering their tangerine harvest.

Harvesting tangerines usually begins in October and continues until late November.

Some 10 thousand hectares of orchards in Mazandaran are under the cultivation of different types of tangerines.

As much as 115 thousand hectares of orchards in the province are under the cultivation of citrus fruits, producing over 2.7 million tonnes of produce.

That meets over 50% of the domestic need for citrus fruits.

Mazandarn ranks first in the country when it comes to the amount of citrus fruit harvests.