Sunday, August 13, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Unprecedented drought in Mazandaran Province, as revealed by pictures

By IFP Editorial Staff

Drought in Mazandaran is spreading along with the threat to food security. Mazandaran Province in northern Iran is experiencing its driest days in the last 10 years.

Mazandaran, always referred to as one of the water-rich areas of the Iranian plateau, has been affected by water tensions for several years.

After 2 years, this province is once again in severe drought conditions in such a way that, according to experts, the past water year was one of the driest in Mazandaran in the last 10 years.

The most important reason for this situation is the decrease in rainfall and the subsequent decline in the volume of water in the rivers of Mazandaran.

The current situation and the upcoming crises have led to many problems for the farmers of the province, some of them are ready to harvest the second crop, and some of them are facing empty fields.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks