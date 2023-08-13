Unprecedented drought in Mazandaran Province, as revealed by pictures

Mazandaran, always referred to as one of the water-rich areas of the Iranian plateau, has been affected by water tensions for several years.

After 2 years, this province is once again in severe drought conditions in such a way that, according to experts, the past water year was one of the driest in Mazandaran in the last 10 years.

The most important reason for this situation is the decrease in rainfall and the subsequent decline in the volume of water in the rivers of Mazandaran.

The current situation and the upcoming crises have led to many problems for the farmers of the province, some of them are ready to harvest the second crop, and some of them are facing empty fields.