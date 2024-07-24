IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Contrasting weather extremes across Iran: Snow clearance in Sabalan amidst record high temperatures

By IFP Editorial Staff
Snow clearance

Despite temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius in many provinces of Iran, road maintenance crews are busy clearing snow in the highlands of Sabalan in Meshginshahr in Iran's Ardabil province.

Officials say the last blocked point in the Sabalan highlands in Meshginshahr has been reopened by road maintenance workers, facilitating easy movement for nomads.

They reveal that nine snow removal and heavy machinery units were deployed to clear the snow over two months, ensuring that the nomadic routes in Sabalan are accessible.

Meanwhile, Ardabil airport on Tuesday recorded the lowest temperature in the country over the past 24 hours, at 9.8 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, Shush in the southern province of Khuzestan recorded the highest temperature in the country over the past 24 hours, reaching 50 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, temperatures in many cities across the southern and even northern parts of the country exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.

