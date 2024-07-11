Temperature crosses 54° Celsius in Shabankareh, southern Iran  

Sadegh Ziaian the head of the National Weather Forecasting Center of Iran’s National Meteorological Organization says

Ahvaz with 48.7° and Qom with 43.4° were the hottest and Shahrekord with 10° and Ardabil with 15° were the coolest provincial capitals of Iran during that period.

Ziaian added that on Thursday, the temperature in capital Tehran will rise to 39° Celsius.

He said the temperature will decrease in most regions across Iran, adding however that a large number of stations in Khuzestan Province will record temperatures above 50° on Thursday.

Most Iranian cities are struggling with unprecedented heat this year, which has increased electricity consumption and prompted warnings from authorities.