Thursday, July 11, 2024
Temperature crosses 54° Celsius in Shabankareh, southern Iran  

By IFP Editorial Staff

The town of Shabankareh in Bushehr Province, southern Iran, was the hottest city in the country on Wednesday, with the temperature there hitting 54.2° Celsius over the past 24 hours, officials said Wednesday.

Sadegh Ziaian the head of the National Weather Forecasting Center of Iran’s National Meteorological Organization says
Ahvaz with 48.7° and Qom with 43.4° were the hottest and Shahrekord with 10° and Ardabil with 15° were the coolest provincial capitals of Iran during that period.

Ziaian added that on Thursday, the temperature in capital Tehran will rise to 39° Celsius.

He said the temperature will decrease in most regions across Iran, adding however that a large number of stations in Khuzestan Province will record temperatures above 50° on Thursday.

Most Iranian cities are struggling with unprecedented heat this year, which has increased electricity consumption and prompted warnings from authorities.

