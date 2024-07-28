Tehran air quality deteriorates to unhealthy levels for all age groups

According to data from Tehran Air Quality Control Company, the average air quality index (AQI) in the capital reached 171 on Sunday noon, categorizing it as “unhealthy for all age groups.”

Citizens are advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Over the past 24 hours, the AQI has consistently remained at 171, placing the air quality in the red, unhealthy zone.

Since the beginning of this year, Tehran residents have experienced five days of clean air, 97 days of healthy air, 27 days of air unhealthy for sensitive groups, and two days of air unhealthy for all groups.

Meanwhile, From Thursday to Sunday, unprecedented heat has hit many Iranian cities.

In Tehran temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius during the period. In southern cities, the heat rose above 45 degrees Celsius.

The offices and banks were closed on Sunday amid unprecedented heat.