Extreme heat closes public institutions in Iran

The Iranian Government announced a day earlier that the public institutions across the country will shut at 10:00 am local time and banks will be open until 11:00 am.

The average temperatures in Iran have increased by 2 degrees during the past few days compared to the same period last year.

Some regions in Iran, especially the southern rim, have been experiencing temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) and will get even hotter on Saturday and Sunday, according to the forecast.

Electricity and water consumption in the country is also expected to peak during the scorching hot days.

Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian said, “All power plant capacities will be used for maximum electricity production, transmission and management of electricity consumption.”

Known as the country of four seasons, the temperature difference between the coolest and hottest regions in Iran yawned to 40 degrees Celsius in the past few days, with Ardabil in northeast the coolest and Khuzestan in the south the hottest.

The capital Tehran experienced 42 degrees Celsius on Friday and is expected to grapple with hotter weather on Saturday and Sunday.