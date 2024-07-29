IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentIncidents

Fires continue to burn Iran’s southwestern forests

By IFP Editorial Staff
The forests and pastures of Bahrehana and Chah Talkhab-e Olya in Basht in the southwestern Iranian province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad caught fire on Sunday morning and the blaze has yet to be contained.

The Director General of Natural Resources and Watershed Management in Iran’s Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, Saeed Javidbakht, stated that forest rangers were dispatched to the area immediately upon receiving the report and, together with local forces, have been striving to combat the fire.

Despite their efforts, the operation to control the fire is still ongoing.

He further explained that the fire is spreading in Bahrehana and Chah Talkhab-e Olya due to strong winds and dense vegetation.

Javidbakh noted that the recent spate of wildfires in Basht’s forests and pastures has left the rangers extremely exhausted.

Javidbakht emphasized the need for fresh manpower, adding that extreme heat, difficult terrain, and strong winds are making it challenging to control the fire in these areas.

