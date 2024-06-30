Sunday, June 30, 2024
“Bride of Iran’s lakes” in Khorasan Razavi province refills after year of drought

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Director General of Environmental Protection in Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province announced that the largest natural lake there, namely Bazangan Lake, has refilled after being completely dry last year due to minimal rainfall.

Mahdi Allahpour added that thanks to increased rainfall and various execution measures, including the improvement of water transfer channels, the lake has been revived.

Bazangan Lake, considered a national treasure, is often referred to as the “Bride of Iran’s Lakes” due to its natural beauty.

Bazangan has a width of about 500 meters in the wide part, and its maximum depth is about 12 meters.

It is a warm home for migratory waterfowl and shorebirds from near and far lands that take refuge from the bitter cold of winter.

