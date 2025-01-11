Iranian officials discover pipeline used to steal aircraft fuel  

Mojtaba Ghahremani, head of the provincial judiciary, announced that the discovery came following a serious action by the judicial system to assist the government in addressing energy imbalances and implementing control measures across production, distribution, and oil pipeline sectors.

Following a judicial order and technical actions by the Bandar Abbas police department, the unauthorized extension of the main pipeline used for transporting aviation fuel was discovered.

Experts inspected the site and found that the equipment had significant corrosion and rust, indicating that thieves had exploited this pipeline for an extended period.

The detected branch had a capacity to siphon approximately 70,000 liters of fuel daily, with an estimated value of around 4 billion tomans for the illegal pipeline itself.

It appears that the perpetrators possessed considerable technical know-how on the pipeline system.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian recently stated that 20 million liters of fuel disappear daily in Iran.