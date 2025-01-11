Iranian Army Cmdr.: All US interests within our reach

Speaking during a ceremony to honor the former and current commanders of the regional and senior headquarters of the Iranian Army in Iran’s south, General Heidari said, “We are capable of engaging in operational activities”.

He then underscored the need for constant vigilance against hybrid warfare initiated by Iran’s adversaries. General Heydari stressed the importance of both defensive and offensive measures, asserting that the enemies’ cognitive and hybrid warfare aims to manipulate public perception towards their illegitimate interests.

The commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force outlined three core principles guiding the Force, namely leadership, justice, and meritocracy, which, he said, are essential for enhancing efficiency and combat readiness.

The Iranian general also noted that effective command in the southwestern region of Iran has ensured the operational readiness of all tanks, helicopters and drones of the country.