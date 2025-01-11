IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian Army Cmdr.: All US interests within our reach

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Army

Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari has said that all the interests of the US are within Iran’s reach.

Speaking during a ceremony to honor the former and current commanders of the regional and senior headquarters of the Iranian Army in Iran’s south, General Heidari said, “We are capable of engaging in operational activities”.

He then underscored the need for constant vigilance against hybrid warfare initiated by Iran’s adversaries. General Heydari stressed the importance of both defensive and offensive measures, asserting that the enemies’ cognitive and hybrid warfare aims to manipulate public perception towards their illegitimate interests.

The commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force outlined three core principles guiding the Force, namely leadership, justice, and meritocracy, which, he said, are essential for enhancing efficiency and combat readiness.

The Iranian general also noted that effective command in the southwestern region of Iran has ensured the operational readiness of all tanks, helicopters and drones of the country.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks