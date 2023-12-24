Sunday, December 24, 2023
Daffodil extravaganza unfolds in Iran’s Juibar, Mazandaran Province

By IFP Editorial Staff

Amidst a kaleidoscope of vibrant hues and the fragrant embrace of narcissus flowers, the 6th Daffodil Festival in the northern Iranian city of Juibar burst into life with an electrifying inauguration by Babak Momeni, the head of Mazandaran's agricultural jihad.

Set in the picturesque village of Kurdkalai, this week-long celebration is a dazzling mosaic of floral splendor and artisanal wonders.

Momeni, exuding enthusiasm, hailed the festival as a testament to the farmers’ dedication, expressing pride in the region’s commitment to cultivating these fragrant blooms.
With over 100 hectares devoted to these golden treasures, the scent of daffodils now wafts through homes at the onset of winter.

Kurdkola village reigns as the epicenter of this floral phenomenon, hailed as a pioneering hub and a tourism beacon.

This festival promises a spectacle of daffodil-related crafts and agricultural marvels.

The extravaganza, a celebration of nature’s artistry and human ingenuity, will captivate hearts until December 29.

More in pictures:

