Iran’s Red Crescent Society declares readiness to help people affected by LA fires

Addressing the American people, Pirhossein Koulivand said, “The news of massive fires in vast areas of your country, which have not only engulfed homes and livelihoods but also put the lives of thousands of innocent people at risk and turned the beautiful nature of your land into ashes, is not merely a local crisis but a wound on the conscience of humanity that hurts all responsible and compassionate people around the world”.

“The painful scenes of people suffering in order to breathe under a sky filled with smoke and fire are more than just television images for us; they are a call to action”, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society added.

Koulivand assured the American people that they are not alone in these difficult moments, noting that the raging fires have shown that controlling the crisis is beyond local capabilities and requires global assistance to extinguish the flames.

The Los Angeles fires have killed at least 11 people, destroying thousands of homes and leaving millions without shelter and electricity.